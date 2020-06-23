1201 Ibis Road

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly carport walk in closets air conditioning game room

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport game room on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unique Eclectic Home A Step Back in Time - Eclectic and Clean 3 bedroom 1 bath Glynlea home freshly painted throughout with tile in the kitchen and foyer. This home offers a galley style kitchen with miles of counter space generous size living room with and new carpeting to be installed. A family room, den, or game room that has very unique flooring that brings you back in time. Bedrooms are spacious with plush carpeting. Large carport with laundry room connected, fenced back yard with shed great for a tool room or storage. With a short drive to elementary school. Home Ready for you to move in. Call Wendy for an appointment. 904-513-1003



(RLNE4436385)