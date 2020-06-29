11922 Arbor Lake Dr

Amenities

Bright and Airy Home, 15 min to Mayport! - Available March 1st, 2020. Apply online at www.virtualrent365.com

Lawn maintenance, trash/recycle and community amenities are included in rent. All tenants are set up with a Tenant's portal to pay rent and submit maintenance requests online.



Enjoy a bright, and airy home in a highly sought, well-established community. The home features three bedrooms, two full baths, a large open concept dining/living room and a spacious kitchen. The home recently underwent renovations to include laminate flooring throughout, bathroom tile, kitchen appliances, resurfaced kitchen cabinets, washer and dryer, A/C and heater, and new paint throughout the house. The home has a 2-car garage and ample storage space. Plant your own vegetable and herb garden in a private backyard.



The Valley community features: pools, club house, tennis courts and playground. Take a stroll around the community lake and enjoy the serenity of the Valley. Ed Austin Regional Park is located directly behind the home. The park features miles of walking/biking trails, baseball and soccer fields, basketball courts, a large kids' playground, Frisbee course, and a skateboard park.



A drive to Mayport NAVSTA is a quick 15 minutes on a newly built Wonderwood Dr.



The area schools are: Don Brewer ES, Landmark MS, Merrill Road ES, Sandalwood HS.



PREVIOUS TENANTS REVIEW:

"Natalia was a very proactive landlord. We loved how she did preventive maintenance on the property. We had a 4-year old while living at the property. We thoroughly enjoyed the park, pool and tennis courts located in the neighborhood. I would definitely recommend this property to other families. Great area and equally great landlord"

Grady and Kara S.

U.S. Coast Guard



Submitting HVAC maintenance request was very simple and we received a response very quickly. We are very satisfied with how everything was handled by the landlord. We appreciate finding a second HVAC company once the first was unsatisfactory.



-Ashley C.



Please contact Natalia at 571.230.6132 for more information.



More photos at: https://picasaweb.google.com/109875191445835046017/JAXHome?authuser=0&authkey=Gv1sRgCICNzoW4uPeZKQ&feat=directlink



No Pets Allowed



