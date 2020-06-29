11922 Arbor Lake Dr

All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

11922 Arbor Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Hidden Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Bright and Airy Home, 15 min to Mayport! - Available March 1st, 2020. Apply online at www.virtualrent365.com
This rental property is being managed by landlord with the help of Virtual Rent. Modern Life Deserves a Virtual Assistant For Your Rentals! Marketing, tenant screening, payment processing, 24/7 bilingual maintenance line and so much more! Only $29.95 per month! Sign Up Today at www.virtualrent365.com!

Lawn maintenance, trash/recycle and community amenities are included in rent. All tenants are set up with a Tenant's portal to pay rent and submit maintenance requests online.

Enjoy a bright, and airy home in a highly sought, well-established community. The home features three bedrooms, two full baths, a large open concept dining/living room and a spacious kitchen. The home recently underwent renovations to include laminate flooring throughout, bathroom tile, kitchen appliances, resurfaced kitchen cabinets, washer and dryer, A/C and heater, and new paint throughout the house. The home has a 2-car garage and ample storage space. Plant your own vegetable and herb garden in a private backyard.

The Valley community features: pools, club house, tennis courts and playground. Take a stroll around the community lake and enjoy the serenity of the Valley. Ed Austin Regional Park is located directly behind the home. The park features miles of walking/biking trails, baseball and soccer fields, basketball courts, a large kids' playground, Frisbee course, and a skateboard park.

A drive to Mayport NAVSTA is a quick 15 minutes on a newly built Wonderwood Dr.

The area schools are: Don Brewer ES, Landmark MS, Merrill Road ES, Sandalwood HS.

PREVIOUS TENANTS REVIEW:
"Natalia was a very proactive landlord. We loved how she did preventive maintenance on the property. We had a 4-year old while living at the property. We thoroughly enjoyed the park, pool and tennis courts located in the neighborhood. I would definitely recommend this property to other families. Great area and equally great landlord"
Grady and Kara S.
U.S. Coast Guard

Submitting HVAC maintenance request was very simple and we received a response very quickly. We are very satisfied with how everything was handled by the landlord. We appreciate finding a second HVAC company once the first was unsatisfactory.

-Ashley C.

Please contact Natalia at 571.230.6132 for more information.

More photos at: https://picasaweb.google.com/109875191445835046017/JAXHome?authuser=0&authkey=Gv1sRgCICNzoW4uPeZKQ&feat=directlink

Equal Housing Opportunity.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2333211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11922 Arbor Lake Dr have any available units?
11922 Arbor Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11922 Arbor Lake Dr have?
Some of 11922 Arbor Lake Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11922 Arbor Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11922 Arbor Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11922 Arbor Lake Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11922 Arbor Lake Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11922 Arbor Lake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11922 Arbor Lake Dr offers parking.
Does 11922 Arbor Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11922 Arbor Lake Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11922 Arbor Lake Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11922 Arbor Lake Dr has a pool.
Does 11922 Arbor Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 11922 Arbor Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11922 Arbor Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11922 Arbor Lake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
