All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1181 Wycoff Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1181 Wycoff Ave.
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:07 PM

1181 Wycoff Ave.

1181 Wycoff Avenue · (904) 693-6092
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1181 Wycoff Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1181 Wycoff Ave. · Avail. Jul 30

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 841 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1181 Wycoff Ave. Available 07/30/20 2/1 Available at 1181 Wycoff - This quaint 2 bed, 1 bath home features central a/c, includes washer and dyer, as well as a shed in the fully fenced backyard! With an adorable front porch, perfect for patio furniture!

DIRECTIONS: S on Cassat, L on Plymouth, L on Wycoff

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

(RLNE5899461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1181 Wycoff Ave. have any available units?
1181 Wycoff Ave. has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1181 Wycoff Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1181 Wycoff Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1181 Wycoff Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1181 Wycoff Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1181 Wycoff Ave. offer parking?
No, 1181 Wycoff Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1181 Wycoff Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1181 Wycoff Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1181 Wycoff Ave. have a pool?
No, 1181 Wycoff Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1181 Wycoff Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1181 Wycoff Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1181 Wycoff Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1181 Wycoff Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1181 Wycoff Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1181 Wycoff Ave. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1181 Wycoff Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity