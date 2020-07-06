11782 Parker Lakes Drive

Amenities

garage pool extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage Property Amenities pool garage

This home is ready for you to move in! These four bedrooms has plenty of room for all your family and friends. As you walk into the front door and down the foyer the first thing you will notice is the beautiful kitchen just waiting for all the delicious meals to be made. With the open floor plan you can be cooking while enjoying the family time. The kitchen will come with all appliances and tile flooring. The home has brand new carpet and the wet areas are tiled. After that long day at work, you can relax in your master bedroom suite. The master bath includes a fully tiled step-in shower and a dual-sink vanity, and the secondary bedrooms share a bath with a combination tub/shower. The attached 2-car garage offers additional storage space. This summer you will be able to enjoy the community pool. This home is priced to rent quick, donât let it pass you by.