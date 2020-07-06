All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11782 Parker Lakes Drive

11782 Parker Lakes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11782 Parker Lakes Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Jacksonville Farms-Terrace

Amenities

garage
pool
extra storage
carpet
This home is ready for you to move in! These four bedrooms has plenty of room for all your family and friends. As you walk into the front door and down the foyer the first thing you will notice is the beautiful kitchen just waiting for all the delicious meals to be made. With the open floor plan you can be cooking while enjoying the family time. The kitchen will come with all appliances and tile flooring. The home has brand new carpet and the wet areas are tiled. After that long day at work, you can relax in your master bedroom suite. The master bath includes a fully tiled step-in shower and a dual-sink vanity, and the secondary bedrooms share a bath with a combination tub/shower. The attached 2-car garage offers additional storage space. This summer you will be able to enjoy the community pool. This home is priced to rent quick, donât let it pass you by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11782 Parker Lakes Drive have any available units?
11782 Parker Lakes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11782 Parker Lakes Drive have?
Some of 11782 Parker Lakes Drive's amenities include garage, pool, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11782 Parker Lakes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11782 Parker Lakes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11782 Parker Lakes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11782 Parker Lakes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11782 Parker Lakes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11782 Parker Lakes Drive offers parking.
Does 11782 Parker Lakes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11782 Parker Lakes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11782 Parker Lakes Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11782 Parker Lakes Drive has a pool.
Does 11782 Parker Lakes Drive have accessible units?
No, 11782 Parker Lakes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11782 Parker Lakes Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11782 Parker Lakes Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
