Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Easy to get into this lovely home.This nice and clean remodeled 3 bed, 1 bath, home is available. Very nice kitchen with black stove and refrigerator. Large living room / dining room combination. Includes a new stackable washer/dryer unit at no extra cost. New carpet and vinyl at front door and w/s space in hallway.Off-street parking.All details must be verified.