Amenities

pet friendly carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move in Special --$ 100.00 off if move in by October 31st 2019 !

3 bedroom 1 bathroom home with large living room & dining room . New flooring, carpet and paint throughout with brand new fridge and oven at occupancy. Non aggressive pets will be considered for this home that is available immediately.