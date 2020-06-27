All apartments in Jacksonville
11549 Sycamore Cove Lane
11549 Sycamore Cove Lane

11549 Sycamore Cove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11549 Sycamore Cove Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11549 Sycamore Cove Lane have any available units?
11549 Sycamore Cove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11549 Sycamore Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11549 Sycamore Cove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11549 Sycamore Cove Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11549 Sycamore Cove Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11549 Sycamore Cove Lane offer parking?
No, 11549 Sycamore Cove Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11549 Sycamore Cove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11549 Sycamore Cove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11549 Sycamore Cove Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11549 Sycamore Cove Lane has a pool.
Does 11549 Sycamore Cove Lane have accessible units?
No, 11549 Sycamore Cove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11549 Sycamore Cove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11549 Sycamore Cove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11549 Sycamore Cove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11549 Sycamore Cove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
