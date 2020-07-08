All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11542 WANDERING PINES TRL W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11542 WANDERING PINES TRL W
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:06 AM

11542 WANDERING PINES TRL W

11542 Wandering Pines Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Greenland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11542 Wandering Pines Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Completely remodeled inside with gorgeous eat-in kitchen. Stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops and a granite breakfast bar. Designer floors throughout main living area. Vaulted family room with knock down ceilings leads to fenced backyard.Two full Baths remolded with granite counter and updated vanities. Attached two car garage. Recessed Lighting in family room, kitchen and baths. Excellent Mandarin Schools, Five blocks from Mandarin High school, 3 miles to I295. Pets Ok with Non Refundable deposit. Houses still being personally shown during virus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11542 WANDERING PINES TRL W have any available units?
11542 WANDERING PINES TRL W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11542 WANDERING PINES TRL W have?
Some of 11542 WANDERING PINES TRL W's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11542 WANDERING PINES TRL W currently offering any rent specials?
11542 WANDERING PINES TRL W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11542 WANDERING PINES TRL W pet-friendly?
Yes, 11542 WANDERING PINES TRL W is pet friendly.
Does 11542 WANDERING PINES TRL W offer parking?
Yes, 11542 WANDERING PINES TRL W offers parking.
Does 11542 WANDERING PINES TRL W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11542 WANDERING PINES TRL W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11542 WANDERING PINES TRL W have a pool?
No, 11542 WANDERING PINES TRL W does not have a pool.
Does 11542 WANDERING PINES TRL W have accessible units?
No, 11542 WANDERING PINES TRL W does not have accessible units.
Does 11542 WANDERING PINES TRL W have units with dishwashers?
No, 11542 WANDERING PINES TRL W does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia