11542 WANDERING PINES TRL W

Completely remodeled inside with gorgeous eat-in kitchen. Stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops and a granite breakfast bar. Designer floors throughout main living area. Vaulted family room with knock down ceilings leads to fenced backyard.Two full Baths remolded with granite counter and updated vanities. Attached two car garage. Recessed Lighting in family room, kitchen and baths. Excellent Mandarin Schools, Five blocks from Mandarin High school, 3 miles to I295. Pets Ok with Non Refundable deposit. Houses still being personally shown during virus.