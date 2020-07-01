11518 Otter Den Ct E

Amenities

garage walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Ready January 2020 - HUGE 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH! Great House In The Perfect Location! - Must See - Huge 4 Bedroom Bath! Rare Find - Won't Last Long!!!!



Come see your new beautiful home. Large front yard with even bigger fenced in back yard perfect for children and pets. Two car garage with driveway allows ample parking space. Located at the edge of Jacksonville away from all the hustle and bustle of the busy big city life.



The Modern kitchen with modern appliances is perfect for holiday celebrations or just every day meal prep. You will love the large spacious living room with sliding glass doors that open up into large fenced in back yard. Lots of space to socialize and relax with friends and family!



4 Large Bedrooms with huge garden tub and walk in closets!



Call today to schedule a tour of your new home! (904) 677-3100



If you would like to go ahead and apply for the home, please feel free to follow the link below to submit your rental application online. The application fee is $75.00. An agent will be in contact with you shortly after applying!



(RLNE5338292)