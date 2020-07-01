All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

11518 Otter Den Ct E

11518 Otters Den Court East · No Longer Available
Location

11518 Otters Den Court East, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Forest Trails

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready January 2020 - HUGE 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH! Great House In The Perfect Location! - Must See - Huge 4 Bedroom Bath! Rare Find - Won't Last Long!!!!

Come see your new beautiful home. Large front yard with even bigger fenced in back yard perfect for children and pets. Two car garage with driveway allows ample parking space. Located at the edge of Jacksonville away from all the hustle and bustle of the busy big city life.

The Modern kitchen with modern appliances is perfect for holiday celebrations or just every day meal prep. You will love the large spacious living room with sliding glass doors that open up into large fenced in back yard. Lots of space to socialize and relax with friends and family!

4 Large Bedrooms with huge garden tub and walk in closets!

Call today to schedule a tour of your new home! (904) 677-3100

If you would like to go ahead and apply for the home, please feel free to follow the link below to submit your rental application online. The application fee is $75.00. An agent will be in contact with you shortly after applying!

(RLNE5338292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11518 Otter Den Ct E have any available units?
11518 Otter Den Ct E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11518 Otter Den Ct E currently offering any rent specials?
11518 Otter Den Ct E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11518 Otter Den Ct E pet-friendly?
No, 11518 Otter Den Ct E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11518 Otter Den Ct E offer parking?
Yes, 11518 Otter Den Ct E offers parking.
Does 11518 Otter Den Ct E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11518 Otter Den Ct E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11518 Otter Den Ct E have a pool?
No, 11518 Otter Den Ct E does not have a pool.
Does 11518 Otter Den Ct E have accessible units?
No, 11518 Otter Den Ct E does not have accessible units.
Does 11518 Otter Den Ct E have units with dishwashers?
No, 11518 Otter Den Ct E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11518 Otter Den Ct E have units with air conditioning?
No, 11518 Otter Den Ct E does not have units with air conditioning.

