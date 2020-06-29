All apartments in Jacksonville
11486 CARSON LAKE DR

11486 Carson Lake Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

11486 Carson Lake Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Jacksonville Farms-Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
Welcome Home! This spacious home is ready for you! Large formal dining or office space off the foyer entry. Kitchen and Family Combo with Kitchen eating space and breakfast bar. Plenty of kitchen counter space and cabinets. Large walk in pantry too! HUGE family room. All bedrooms upstairs. Spacious master with walk in closet, en suite features dual sink vanity, tub/shower combo, linen closet, and separate water room. Great size three other rooms that share a bathroom that also offers dual sink and tub/shower combo. Laundry upstairs and washer and dryer stay. Open Patio out back with tons of yard space. Amazing community featuring clubhouse, fishing pond, playground, and pool! Close to NAS Jax, Oakleaf Shopping Center, and other major highways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11486 CARSON LAKE DR have any available units?
11486 CARSON LAKE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11486 CARSON LAKE DR have?
Some of 11486 CARSON LAKE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11486 CARSON LAKE DR currently offering any rent specials?
11486 CARSON LAKE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11486 CARSON LAKE DR pet-friendly?
No, 11486 CARSON LAKE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11486 CARSON LAKE DR offer parking?
No, 11486 CARSON LAKE DR does not offer parking.
Does 11486 CARSON LAKE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11486 CARSON LAKE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11486 CARSON LAKE DR have a pool?
Yes, 11486 CARSON LAKE DR has a pool.
Does 11486 CARSON LAKE DR have accessible units?
No, 11486 CARSON LAKE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11486 CARSON LAKE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11486 CARSON LAKE DR has units with dishwashers.
