Jacksonville, FL
11482 Lumberjack Circle West
11482 Lumberjack Circle West

11482 Lumberjack Circle West · No Longer Available
Location

11482 Lumberjack Circle West, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Loretto

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great Location in the heart of Mandarin! This 3 bed 2 bathroom home in a very quiet neighborhood won't last long at all! Ceramic tile throughout the home, very clean, and ready for a new tenant to take care of it. Fenced in backyard and a two-car garage for storage. Quick commute to downtown, NAS Jax, or the beaches. Minutes away from shopping and dining option on San Jose Blvd.

One small pet (Uner 40 lbs) is allowed with a $400 non-refundable pet fee. Multiple pets may be allowed on a case by case basis. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including electricity, water, and sewer. Applications can be filled out at www.904rents.com. A minimum preferred credit score of 600 and at least three times the rent is required in monthly income. Income needs to be verified as well as an employment and background check is required. Contact Matt Miller with ERA Real Estate for more information at matty@mattysells.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11482 Lumberjack Circle West have any available units?
11482 Lumberjack Circle West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11482 Lumberjack Circle West have?
Some of 11482 Lumberjack Circle West's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11482 Lumberjack Circle West currently offering any rent specials?
11482 Lumberjack Circle West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11482 Lumberjack Circle West pet-friendly?
Yes, 11482 Lumberjack Circle West is pet friendly.
Does 11482 Lumberjack Circle West offer parking?
Yes, 11482 Lumberjack Circle West offers parking.
Does 11482 Lumberjack Circle West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11482 Lumberjack Circle West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11482 Lumberjack Circle West have a pool?
No, 11482 Lumberjack Circle West does not have a pool.
Does 11482 Lumberjack Circle West have accessible units?
No, 11482 Lumberjack Circle West does not have accessible units.
Does 11482 Lumberjack Circle West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11482 Lumberjack Circle West has units with dishwashers.

