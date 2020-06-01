11482 Lumberjack Circle West

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Great Location in the heart of Mandarin! This 3 bed 2 bathroom home in a very quiet neighborhood won't last long at all! Ceramic tile throughout the home, very clean, and ready for a new tenant to take care of it. Fenced in backyard and a two-car garage for storage. Quick commute to downtown, NAS Jax, or the beaches. Minutes away from shopping and dining option on San Jose Blvd.



One small pet (Uner 40 lbs) is allowed with a $400 non-refundable pet fee. Multiple pets may be allowed on a case by case basis. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including electricity, water, and sewer. Applications can be filled out at www.904rents.com. A minimum preferred credit score of 600 and at least three times the rent is required in monthly income. Income needs to be verified as well as an employment and background check is required. Contact Matt Miller with ERA Real Estate for more information at matty@mattysells.com.