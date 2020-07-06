All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11396 Blossom Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11396 Blossom Ridge Drive
Last updated February 5 2020 at 4:27 PM

11396 Blossom Ridge Drive

11396 Blossom Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Biscayne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11396 Blossom Ridge Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Biscayne

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Get a half month of free rent and no application fee!

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,299, Application Fee: $0, Security Deposit: $1,299, Available 10/19/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11396 Blossom Ridge Drive have any available units?
11396 Blossom Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11396 Blossom Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11396 Blossom Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11396 Blossom Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11396 Blossom Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11396 Blossom Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 11396 Blossom Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11396 Blossom Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11396 Blossom Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11396 Blossom Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 11396 Blossom Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11396 Blossom Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 11396 Blossom Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11396 Blossom Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11396 Blossom Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11396 Blossom Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11396 Blossom Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia