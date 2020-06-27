Amenities

1136 Detroit St Available 09/30/19 Quiet 3 bedroom/ 1 Bathroom home - This updated home is located near the food, hospitality and shopping of the bustling 5 points, Lake Shore and Orange Park markets. Located near the cross sections of I-10 and 295, a short drive to the cultural center of downtown Jacksonville, and the sun kissed beaches of Jacksonville. No more headaches worrying about Town Center traffic for everyday necessities and family fun, avoid the traffic by living close to Costco, Publix, Steinmart, T.J. Maxx and Adventure Landing.



Features:

- Carpet

- Updated Kitchen Appliances

- Single car garage

- Washer & Dryer hook up

- Huge coat closet & pantry



Additional Monthly Charges:

- Smart Locks: $7.50

- HVAC Filters: $20.00

- Water / Sewer / Trash: $00



