1136 Detroit St
1136 Detroit St

1136 Detroit Street · No Longer Available
Location

1136 Detroit Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
1136 Detroit St Available 09/30/19 Quiet 3 bedroom/ 1 Bathroom home - This updated home is located near the food, hospitality and shopping of the bustling 5 points, Lake Shore and Orange Park markets. Located near the cross sections of I-10 and 295, a short drive to the cultural center of downtown Jacksonville, and the sun kissed beaches of Jacksonville. No more headaches worrying about Town Center traffic for everyday necessities and family fun, avoid the traffic by living close to Costco, Publix, Steinmart, T.J. Maxx and Adventure Landing.

Features:
- Carpet
- Updated Kitchen Appliances
- Single car garage
- Washer & Dryer hook up
- Huge coat closet & pantry

Additional Monthly Charges:
- Smart Locks: $7.50
- HVAC Filters: $20.00
- Water / Sewer / Trash: $00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
