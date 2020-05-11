All apartments in Jacksonville
11344 Panther Creek Parkway
11344 Panther Creek Parkway

11344 Panther Creek Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

11344 Panther Creek Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Jacksonville Farms-Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
carpet
refrigerator
NO CARPET! New Vinyal Plank Floors and Stainless Side by Side Refrigerator. This beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home is newly painted throughout. This is a Split Bedroom plan offering a separate Workstation Area, Formal Dining Room, Eat Space Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Walk-in Pantry, 12 Foot Ceilings, French Doors and Covered Patio. It is conveniently located to Cecil Field, Navy JAX, Downtown and Jacksonville Int'l Airport. Panther Creek is a beautifully well-maintained community with tree-lined streets. All homes in the community are Full Stucco with Architectural Shingles. This one is a MUST SEE!!!! Realtor Owned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11344 Panther Creek Parkway have any available units?
11344 Panther Creek Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11344 Panther Creek Parkway have?
Some of 11344 Panther Creek Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11344 Panther Creek Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
11344 Panther Creek Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11344 Panther Creek Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 11344 Panther Creek Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11344 Panther Creek Parkway offer parking?
No, 11344 Panther Creek Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 11344 Panther Creek Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11344 Panther Creek Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11344 Panther Creek Parkway have a pool?
No, 11344 Panther Creek Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 11344 Panther Creek Parkway have accessible units?
No, 11344 Panther Creek Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 11344 Panther Creek Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 11344 Panther Creek Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
