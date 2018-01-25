Amenities

11336 Ashley Manor Way Available 08/03/19 Affordable and Well Kept Single Family Home! - Excellent location! 3/2 Fenced yard spacious home. This nice home is in a quiet community. Ideally located minutes from the Navy Base, Coast Guard Base and Historic Park. Close to the beach, highway,shopping and much more. The open layout is roomy and inviting. Nice wood deck in the back ideal for this cool weather. Small pets welcome upon approval with non refundable pet fee.Call now and one of our dedicated agents will be glad to assist you.

This home will not last!



(RLNE3713446)