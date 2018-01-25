All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11336 Ashley Manor Way
11336 Ashley Manor Way

11336 Ashley Manor Way · No Longer Available
Location

11336 Ashley Manor Way, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Beacon Hills and Harbour

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
11336 Ashley Manor Way Available 08/03/19 Affordable and Well Kept Single Family Home! - Excellent location! 3/2 Fenced yard spacious home. This nice home is in a quiet community. Ideally located minutes from the Navy Base, Coast Guard Base and Historic Park. Close to the beach, highway,shopping and much more. The open layout is roomy and inviting. Nice wood deck in the back ideal for this cool weather. Small pets welcome upon approval with non refundable pet fee.Call now and one of our dedicated agents will be glad to assist you.
This home will not last!

(RLNE3713446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11336 Ashley Manor Way have any available units?
11336 Ashley Manor Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11336 Ashley Manor Way currently offering any rent specials?
11336 Ashley Manor Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11336 Ashley Manor Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11336 Ashley Manor Way is pet friendly.
Does 11336 Ashley Manor Way offer parking?
No, 11336 Ashley Manor Way does not offer parking.
Does 11336 Ashley Manor Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11336 Ashley Manor Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11336 Ashley Manor Way have a pool?
No, 11336 Ashley Manor Way does not have a pool.
Does 11336 Ashley Manor Way have accessible units?
No, 11336 Ashley Manor Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11336 Ashley Manor Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11336 Ashley Manor Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11336 Ashley Manor Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 11336 Ashley Manor Way does not have units with air conditioning.
