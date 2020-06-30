11305 LAKE MANDARIN CIR E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newly renovated 2-bedroom Townhome in Mandarin features brand new kitchen with white cabinets and new stainless steel appliances, two master suites, and a wooden deck for those summer cookouts! All new porcelain tile and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. No carpet! Two large bedrooms upstairs both have adjoining baths and walk-in closets. Washer & Dryer provided. One-car attached garage. Available for rent immediately. $1,275 security deposit, $30 app fee per adult applicant, $100 lease prep fee, 2 year lease minimum, no smoking allowed. No pets please. Call today!