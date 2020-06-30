All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 20 2020 at 11:19 PM

11305 LAKE MANDARIN CIR E

11305 Lake Mandarin Circle East · No Longer Available
Location

11305 Lake Mandarin Circle East, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Loretto

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated 2-bedroom Townhome in Mandarin features brand new kitchen with white cabinets and new stainless steel appliances, two master suites, and a wooden deck for those summer cookouts! All new porcelain tile and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. No carpet! Two large bedrooms upstairs both have adjoining baths and walk-in closets. Washer & Dryer provided. One-car attached garage. Available for rent immediately. $1,275 security deposit, $30 app fee per adult applicant, $100 lease prep fee, 2 year lease minimum, no smoking allowed. No pets please. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11305 LAKE MANDARIN CIR E have any available units?
11305 LAKE MANDARIN CIR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11305 LAKE MANDARIN CIR E have?
Some of 11305 LAKE MANDARIN CIR E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11305 LAKE MANDARIN CIR E currently offering any rent specials?
11305 LAKE MANDARIN CIR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11305 LAKE MANDARIN CIR E pet-friendly?
No, 11305 LAKE MANDARIN CIR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11305 LAKE MANDARIN CIR E offer parking?
Yes, 11305 LAKE MANDARIN CIR E offers parking.
Does 11305 LAKE MANDARIN CIR E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11305 LAKE MANDARIN CIR E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11305 LAKE MANDARIN CIR E have a pool?
No, 11305 LAKE MANDARIN CIR E does not have a pool.
Does 11305 LAKE MANDARIN CIR E have accessible units?
No, 11305 LAKE MANDARIN CIR E does not have accessible units.
Does 11305 LAKE MANDARIN CIR E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11305 LAKE MANDARIN CIR E has units with dishwashers.

