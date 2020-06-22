All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11292 CAMPFIELD CRICLE

11292 Campfield Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11292 Campfield Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Baymeadows garage townhome. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Master bedroom with an oversized walk in closet. All bedrooms are upstairs. Vaulted ceilings. Lots of natural light. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Large screened porch overlooks lake and walking path. Freshly painted inside. Spacious kitchen with pantry and stainless steel appliances. Gated neighborhood boasts a community pool and exercise room. The location is hard to beat! Close to shopping, businesses, Mayo, St. John's Town Center and just minutes from downtown or the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11292 CAMPFIELD CRICLE have any available units?
11292 CAMPFIELD CRICLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11292 CAMPFIELD CRICLE have?
Some of 11292 CAMPFIELD CRICLE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11292 CAMPFIELD CRICLE currently offering any rent specials?
11292 CAMPFIELD CRICLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11292 CAMPFIELD CRICLE pet-friendly?
No, 11292 CAMPFIELD CRICLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11292 CAMPFIELD CRICLE offer parking?
Yes, 11292 CAMPFIELD CRICLE does offer parking.
Does 11292 CAMPFIELD CRICLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11292 CAMPFIELD CRICLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11292 CAMPFIELD CRICLE have a pool?
Yes, 11292 CAMPFIELD CRICLE has a pool.
Does 11292 CAMPFIELD CRICLE have accessible units?
No, 11292 CAMPFIELD CRICLE does not have accessible units.
Does 11292 CAMPFIELD CRICLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11292 CAMPFIELD CRICLE does not have units with dishwashers.
