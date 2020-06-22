11292 CAMPFIELD CRICLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Beautiful Baymeadows garage townhome. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Master bedroom with an oversized walk in closet. All bedrooms are upstairs. Vaulted ceilings. Lots of natural light. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Large screened porch overlooks lake and walking path. Freshly painted inside. Spacious kitchen with pantry and stainless steel appliances. Gated neighborhood boasts a community pool and exercise room. The location is hard to beat! Close to shopping, businesses, Mayo, St. John's Town Center and just minutes from downtown or the beach!