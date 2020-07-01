All apartments in Jacksonville
1127 East 4th Street
1127 East 4th Street

1127 East 4th Street
Location

1127 East 4th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
East Jacksonville

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This recently-update home has two bedrooms with an office or nursery. The home also has an attached garage and storage/hobby room. Located minutes from all major highways and downtown Jacksonville. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent (WAC) and $55 application fee. Home comes with window units for AC. Call today to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 East 4th Street have any available units?
1127 East 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1127 East 4th Street have?
Some of 1127 East 4th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1127 East 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1127 East 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 East 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1127 East 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1127 East 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1127 East 4th Street offers parking.
Does 1127 East 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1127 East 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 East 4th Street have a pool?
No, 1127 East 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1127 East 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 1127 East 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 East 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1127 East 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

