1127 East 4th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This recently-update home has two bedrooms with an office or nursery. The home also has an attached garage and storage/hobby room. Located minutes from all major highways and downtown Jacksonville. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent (WAC) and $55 application fee. Home comes with window units for AC. Call today to schedule a viewing.