1127 East 4th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206 East Jacksonville
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This recently-update home has two bedrooms with an office or nursery. The home also has an attached garage and storage/hobby room. Located minutes from all major highways and downtown Jacksonville. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent (WAC) and $55 application fee. Home comes with window units for AC. Call today to schedule a viewing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1127 East 4th Street have any available units?
1127 East 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.