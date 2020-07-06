All apartments in Jacksonville
11252 Thomaston Place

11252 Thomaston Place
Location

11252 Thomaston Place, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Check this one out today! Great 3 BR 2 BA home with a truly desirable floor plan in a great neighborhood. Freshly painted throughout with new vinyl plank and carpeting, this home is move in ready and available immediately. Features include great room with fireplace, eat in kitchen, split bedrooms, wood deck and fenced back yard. Only minutes to I-295 and all the big box stores like Publix, Wynn Dixie, Walmart and restaurants galore, this one serves your every need. Pets considered for approval. No Smoking! Call Randy at Weichert Realtors -The Coffey Group 386-916-1991 today for a showing!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11252 Thomaston Place have any available units?
11252 Thomaston Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11252 Thomaston Place have?
Some of 11252 Thomaston Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11252 Thomaston Place currently offering any rent specials?
11252 Thomaston Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11252 Thomaston Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11252 Thomaston Place is pet friendly.
Does 11252 Thomaston Place offer parking?
Yes, 11252 Thomaston Place offers parking.
Does 11252 Thomaston Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11252 Thomaston Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11252 Thomaston Place have a pool?
Yes, 11252 Thomaston Place has a pool.
Does 11252 Thomaston Place have accessible units?
No, 11252 Thomaston Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11252 Thomaston Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11252 Thomaston Place has units with dishwashers.

