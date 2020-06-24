Amenities

11251 Campfield Dr. #3210 Available 05/01/19 Steal into Campfield with this great rental rate Coming Soon for late April! - You will fall in Love with this beautiful second floor condo featuring three bedrooms, dining area, patio, fully equipped kitchen with stainless-steel appliances. Fresh paint and new carpet complete your overall experience. Appliance package includes full size washer and dryer. Water is included. Campfield is a gated community, amenities include clubhouse, community pool and the state-of-the-art fitness center. Conveniently located in a convenient area of Jacksonville's Southside. Close to interstates, premiere shopping, businesses, schools, churches, fine dining and the beaches, Campfield offers an escape to the perfect hideaway on Southside at the intersection of Baymeadows Road East and State Road 9A.



