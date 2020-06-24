All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11251 Campfield Dr. #3210
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11251 Campfield Dr. #3210

11251 Campfield Dr 3210 · No Longer Available
Location

11251 Campfield Dr 3210, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
11251 Campfield Dr. #3210 Available 05/01/19 Steal into Campfield with this great rental rate Coming Soon for late April! - You will fall in Love with this beautiful second floor condo featuring three bedrooms, dining area, patio, fully equipped kitchen with stainless-steel appliances. Fresh paint and new carpet complete your overall experience. Appliance package includes full size washer and dryer. Water is included. Campfield is a gated community, amenities include clubhouse, community pool and the state-of-the-art fitness center. Conveniently located in a convenient area of Jacksonville's Southside. Close to interstates, premiere shopping, businesses, schools, churches, fine dining and the beaches, Campfield offers an escape to the perfect hideaway on Southside at the intersection of Baymeadows Road East and State Road 9A.

(RLNE2746699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11251 Campfield Dr. #3210 have any available units?
11251 Campfield Dr. #3210 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11251 Campfield Dr. #3210 have?
Some of 11251 Campfield Dr. #3210's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11251 Campfield Dr. #3210 currently offering any rent specials?
11251 Campfield Dr. #3210 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11251 Campfield Dr. #3210 pet-friendly?
No, 11251 Campfield Dr. #3210 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11251 Campfield Dr. #3210 offer parking?
No, 11251 Campfield Dr. #3210 does not offer parking.
Does 11251 Campfield Dr. #3210 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11251 Campfield Dr. #3210 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11251 Campfield Dr. #3210 have a pool?
Yes, 11251 Campfield Dr. #3210 has a pool.
Does 11251 Campfield Dr. #3210 have accessible units?
No, 11251 Campfield Dr. #3210 does not have accessible units.
Does 11251 Campfield Dr. #3210 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11251 Campfield Dr. #3210 does not have units with dishwashers.
