Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

1125 Tolkien Lane

1125 Tolkien Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1125 Tolkien Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1125 Tolkien Lane Available 02/14/20 3 BR 2 BA Lakefront Rental-Single Level Home in Sterling Ridge, Tile Flooring, Close to the Beach, 2-Car Garage - This 3 bedroom 2 bath lakefront home is pristine and located in Sterling Ridge offering 1,943 square feet of living area! Tucked away off Girven Road and Atlantic Blvd. You are within minutes of the beaches, I295 access and tons of shopping.

What is not to like about this home? The living room is huge, vaulted ceilings and has a fireplace to take the cold off those unpredictable Jacksonville cold snaps! You have a separate dining area, den with built in book shelves. This is a rare opportunity to find and rent a home with NO CARPET!! Accommodating and well suited for pets!

The kitchen is all white and includes all your modern appliances, a breakfast area for casual dining and additional walk in pantry for storage. For those of you who are looking for clean and white - don't go any further!

Master suite and ensuite will be well suited to all your needs. The ensuite has a make up area. Can you appreciate a walk in closet - who can't?! Again no carpet. The guest bedrooms are large and include larger closets. The outdoor living space in the back looks over a water/lake feature. Enjoy those mornings and evenings with your family and friends - or that quiet cup of coffee in the morning! The atmosphere is peaceful!

Watch Video http://youtu.be/q3Afa2WS7hA

Please call us or visit our website for additional information, pictures, a video tour, or to schedule a showing with one of our agents.

Showings require a 24 Hour Notice

HOA Registration and fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.

Pets Allowed/Breed Restrictions - Strict 2 Pet Limit - Pet Fees & Addl Deposits Apply - ask Agent.

Applications can be completed online and are processed in the order they are received:

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!
Call 904-520-4283 X1631 to see this property.
https://onpointpropertytech.appfolio.com/listings/detail/0a4f36be-6931-448f-b2a7-cdc9ef505def
http://propertymanagementpros.com/locations/jacksonville-florida/

*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5400900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 Tolkien Lane have any available units?
1125 Tolkien Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1125 Tolkien Lane have?
Some of 1125 Tolkien Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 Tolkien Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1125 Tolkien Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 Tolkien Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1125 Tolkien Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1125 Tolkien Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1125 Tolkien Lane does offer parking.
Does 1125 Tolkien Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 Tolkien Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 Tolkien Lane have a pool?
No, 1125 Tolkien Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1125 Tolkien Lane have accessible units?
No, 1125 Tolkien Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 Tolkien Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1125 Tolkien Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
