1125 Tolkien Lane Available 02/14/20 3 BR 2 BA Lakefront Rental-Single Level Home in Sterling Ridge, Tile Flooring, Close to the Beach, 2-Car Garage - This 3 bedroom 2 bath lakefront home is pristine and located in Sterling Ridge offering 1,943 square feet of living area! Tucked away off Girven Road and Atlantic Blvd. You are within minutes of the beaches, I295 access and tons of shopping.



What is not to like about this home? The living room is huge, vaulted ceilings and has a fireplace to take the cold off those unpredictable Jacksonville cold snaps! You have a separate dining area, den with built in book shelves. This is a rare opportunity to find and rent a home with NO CARPET!! Accommodating and well suited for pets!



The kitchen is all white and includes all your modern appliances, a breakfast area for casual dining and additional walk in pantry for storage. For those of you who are looking for clean and white - don't go any further!



Master suite and ensuite will be well suited to all your needs. The ensuite has a make up area. Can you appreciate a walk in closet - who can't?! Again no carpet. The guest bedrooms are large and include larger closets. The outdoor living space in the back looks over a water/lake feature. Enjoy those mornings and evenings with your family and friends - or that quiet cup of coffee in the morning! The atmosphere is peaceful!



