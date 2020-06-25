All apartments in Jacksonville
11190 ESTON PL

11190 Eston Pl
Location

11190 Eston Pl, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4/2 home with 3-car garage custom built in 2014! Features high ceilings in main living areas and neutral paint throughout. Kitchen is large with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Owner's suite includes sitting area near bay windows and two walk-in closets. A unique barn-door leads into owner's bath with large glass door shower, tub and double vanity. Great size Florida room and backyard for entertaining! Separate laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Centrally located near great schools, NAS Jacksonville, NS Mayport, downtown and much more. Pet upon owners approval with $250 non-refundable per pet fee. Lawn care not included. Available end of April/early May. Non-smokers only, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11190 ESTON PL have any available units?
11190 ESTON PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11190 ESTON PL have?
Some of 11190 ESTON PL's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11190 ESTON PL currently offering any rent specials?
11190 ESTON PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11190 ESTON PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 11190 ESTON PL is pet friendly.
Does 11190 ESTON PL offer parking?
Yes, 11190 ESTON PL offers parking.
Does 11190 ESTON PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11190 ESTON PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11190 ESTON PL have a pool?
No, 11190 ESTON PL does not have a pool.
Does 11190 ESTON PL have accessible units?
No, 11190 ESTON PL does not have accessible units.
Does 11190 ESTON PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11190 ESTON PL has units with dishwashers.
