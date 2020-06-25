11190 ESTON PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4/2 home with 3-car garage custom built in 2014! Features high ceilings in main living areas and neutral paint throughout. Kitchen is large with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Owner's suite includes sitting area near bay windows and two walk-in closets. A unique barn-door leads into owner's bath with large glass door shower, tub and double vanity. Great size Florida room and backyard for entertaining! Separate laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Centrally located near great schools, NAS Jacksonville, NS Mayport, downtown and much more. Pet upon owners approval with $250 non-refundable per pet fee. Lawn care not included. Available end of April/early May. Non-smokers only, please.