11160 APPLE BLOSSOM TRL W

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace ice maker microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

OPEN HOUSE 1/26 2-3p --- Check out this beautiful corner lot home just renovated! As you enter into the foyer, notice the rich wood-look floors & vaulted ceilings throughout. Just beyond the formal dining space is the updated kitchen, with new SS appliances and bright white upper & navy lower shaker cabinet. Enjoy your meals in the kitchen nook or at the breakfast bar, both of which open up into the spacious family room with wood-burning fireplace. The split floorplan gives the master suite, including two customized closets & large master bath with separate tub and shower, plenty of privacy from the other three generous bedrooms. Even the mudroom boasts ample space for laundry, storage, & a utility sink.