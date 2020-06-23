All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11160 APPLE BLOSSOM TRL W

11160 Apple Blossom Trl E · No Longer Available
Location

11160 Apple Blossom Trl E, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Copper Hill

Amenities

Property Amenities
OPEN HOUSE 1/26 2-3p --- Check out this beautiful corner lot home just renovated! As you enter into the foyer, notice the rich wood-look floors & vaulted ceilings throughout. Just beyond the formal dining space is the updated kitchen, with new SS appliances and bright white upper & navy lower shaker cabinet. Enjoy your meals in the kitchen nook or at the breakfast bar, both of which open up into the spacious family room with wood-burning fireplace. The split floorplan gives the master suite, including two customized closets & large master bath with separate tub and shower, plenty of privacy from the other three generous bedrooms. Even the mudroom boasts ample space for laundry, storage, & a utility sink.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11160 APPLE BLOSSOM TRL W have any available units?
11160 APPLE BLOSSOM TRL W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11160 APPLE BLOSSOM TRL W have?
Some of 11160 APPLE BLOSSOM TRL W's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11160 APPLE BLOSSOM TRL W currently offering any rent specials?
11160 APPLE BLOSSOM TRL W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11160 APPLE BLOSSOM TRL W pet-friendly?
No, 11160 APPLE BLOSSOM TRL W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11160 APPLE BLOSSOM TRL W offer parking?
No, 11160 APPLE BLOSSOM TRL W does not offer parking.
Does 11160 APPLE BLOSSOM TRL W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11160 APPLE BLOSSOM TRL W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11160 APPLE BLOSSOM TRL W have a pool?
No, 11160 APPLE BLOSSOM TRL W does not have a pool.
Does 11160 APPLE BLOSSOM TRL W have accessible units?
No, 11160 APPLE BLOSSOM TRL W does not have accessible units.
Does 11160 APPLE BLOSSOM TRL W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11160 APPLE BLOSSOM TRL W has units with dishwashers.
