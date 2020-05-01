All apartments in Jacksonville
111 W. 44th Street

111 44th Street West · No Longer Available
Location

111 44th Street West, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Brentwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
111 W 44th St, Jacksonville, Florida 4 Beds 1 Bath 1,415 sqft - This completely remodeled home in the Brentwood neighborhood could easily accomodate a large family or use extra space for den, family room or office. Beautiful, durable tile floors resemble real wood. New carpet in three bedrooms and central heat and air throughout. Freshly painted and very clean. Brand new appliances in large kitchen with new, large stainless steel sink and new countertops. Ample cabinet space and open floor plan with dining area. Fully fenced backyard and attached carport. Established neighborhood with great, long-term neighbors. Convenient to schools, I-95 and MLK Expressway. One look inside and you'll want to make this your new home!

(RLNE5429931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

