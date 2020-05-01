111 W. 44th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

111 W 44th St, Jacksonville, Florida 4 Beds 1 Bath 1,415 sqft - This completely remodeled home in the Brentwood neighborhood could easily accomodate a large family or use extra space for den, family room or office. Beautiful, durable tile floors resemble real wood. New carpet in three bedrooms and central heat and air throughout. Freshly painted and very clean. Brand new appliances in large kitchen with new, large stainless steel sink and new countertops. Ample cabinet space and open floor plan with dining area. Fully fenced backyard and attached carport. Established neighborhood with great, long-term neighbors. Convenient to schools, I-95 and MLK Expressway. One look inside and you'll want to make this your new home!



(RLNE5429931)