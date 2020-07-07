11077 Wandering Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Two bedroom two full bath townhouse with over-sized one car garage in desirable Mandarin. Eat-in kitchen area, breakfast bar and pantry. Living room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace and manufactured wood floors. Huge master bedroom with sitting area, large walk-in closet, dressing area and shower. Sliding glass doors from master bedroom and living room lead to screened lanai facing privacy fenced backyard. Inside laundry room, Amenities include community Pool, exercise room and grounds care. Located close to shopping and restaurants.