All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11077 Wandering Oaks.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11077 Wandering Oaks
Last updated August 22 2019 at 4:52 PM

11077 Wandering Oaks

11077 Wandering Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Mandarin Station-Losco
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11077 Wandering Oaks Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Two bedroom two full bath townhouse with over-sized one car garage in desirable Mandarin. Eat-in kitchen area, breakfast bar and pantry. Living room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace and manufactured wood floors. Huge master bedroom with sitting area, large walk-in closet, dressing area and shower. Sliding glass doors from master bedroom and living room lead to screened lanai facing privacy fenced backyard. Inside laundry room, Amenities include community Pool, exercise room and grounds care. Located close to shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11077 Wandering Oaks have any available units?
11077 Wandering Oaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11077 Wandering Oaks have?
Some of 11077 Wandering Oaks's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11077 Wandering Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
11077 Wandering Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11077 Wandering Oaks pet-friendly?
No, 11077 Wandering Oaks is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11077 Wandering Oaks offer parking?
Yes, 11077 Wandering Oaks offers parking.
Does 11077 Wandering Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11077 Wandering Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11077 Wandering Oaks have a pool?
Yes, 11077 Wandering Oaks has a pool.
Does 11077 Wandering Oaks have accessible units?
No, 11077 Wandering Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 11077 Wandering Oaks have units with dishwashers?
No, 11077 Wandering Oaks does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia