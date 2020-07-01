All apartments in Jacksonville
11073 BARBIZON CIR E
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

11073 BARBIZON CIR E

11073 Barbizon Circle East · No Longer Available
Location

11073 Barbizon Circle East, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Southwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
***HOLIDAY SPECIAL*** SIGN A 13 MONTH AND get 1/2 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT OR SIGN A 18-MONTH LEASE AND GET THE FIRST FULL MONTH RENT FREE!.A Great place to call home and a Great floor plan in desirable Bennington Trace. THIS HOME IS READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!This 3/2 home offers a large FENCED backyard and features an Eat-In Kitchen with all black appliances including a built-in microwave, dishwasher, a formal dining area and 2 car garage with automatic opener. The Living Room is a treat with a fireplace for extra warmth and design. There is a separate laundry room as an entry into the two-car garage. Great home for family entertainment. Location is convenient to 295, shopping, schools and eateries. Drive by and check out the location. Call to set an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11073 BARBIZON CIR E have any available units?
11073 BARBIZON CIR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11073 BARBIZON CIR E have?
Some of 11073 BARBIZON CIR E's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11073 BARBIZON CIR E currently offering any rent specials?
11073 BARBIZON CIR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11073 BARBIZON CIR E pet-friendly?
No, 11073 BARBIZON CIR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11073 BARBIZON CIR E offer parking?
Yes, 11073 BARBIZON CIR E offers parking.
Does 11073 BARBIZON CIR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11073 BARBIZON CIR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11073 BARBIZON CIR E have a pool?
No, 11073 BARBIZON CIR E does not have a pool.
Does 11073 BARBIZON CIR E have accessible units?
No, 11073 BARBIZON CIR E does not have accessible units.
Does 11073 BARBIZON CIR E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11073 BARBIZON CIR E has units with dishwashers.

