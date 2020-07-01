11073 BARBIZON CIR E

Amenities

***HOLIDAY SPECIAL*** SIGN A 13 MONTH AND get 1/2 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT OR SIGN A 18-MONTH LEASE AND GET THE FIRST FULL MONTH RENT FREE!.A Great place to call home and a Great floor plan in desirable Bennington Trace. THIS HOME IS READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!This 3/2 home offers a large FENCED backyard and features an Eat-In Kitchen with all black appliances including a built-in microwave, dishwasher, a formal dining area and 2 car garage with automatic opener. The Living Room is a treat with a fireplace for extra warmth and design. There is a separate laundry room as an entry into the two-car garage. Great home for family entertainment. Location is convenient to 295, shopping, schools and eateries. Drive by and check out the location. Call to set an appointment.