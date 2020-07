Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage townhome located on the Southside of Jacksonville in Oxford Chase! The whole downstairs has lovely porcelain 20'' x20'' title through out. Upstairs has laminate hardwood floor. No carpet! 3 cars per household limit, only 1 car allowed parked on own drive way. No street parking