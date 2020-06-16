All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:34 PM

10995 SNOWBROOK CT

10995 Snowbrook Court · No Longer Available
Location

10995 Snowbrook Court, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Jacksonville Farms-Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW**Completely renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Cherokee Cove! This beautiful home features over 1,500 sq. ft. of living space. The entire home has tile and laminate wood flooring throughout! Upon entering the home you have a nice separate formal dining room. The kitchen has tall 42' cabinets and stainless steel appliances. This home has a large master bedroom with a double tray ceiling and laminate flooring. Master bathroom has a walk-in shower and large walk-in closet. Enjoy your covered patio and backyard with pond view! Washer/dryer is included, but is ''AS-IS''. Owner will not repair/replace. Lawncare is tenants responsibility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10995 SNOWBROOK CT have any available units?
10995 SNOWBROOK CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10995 SNOWBROOK CT have?
Some of 10995 SNOWBROOK CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10995 SNOWBROOK CT currently offering any rent specials?
10995 SNOWBROOK CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10995 SNOWBROOK CT pet-friendly?
No, 10995 SNOWBROOK CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10995 SNOWBROOK CT offer parking?
No, 10995 SNOWBROOK CT does not offer parking.
Does 10995 SNOWBROOK CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10995 SNOWBROOK CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10995 SNOWBROOK CT have a pool?
No, 10995 SNOWBROOK CT does not have a pool.
Does 10995 SNOWBROOK CT have accessible units?
No, 10995 SNOWBROOK CT does not have accessible units.
Does 10995 SNOWBROOK CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 10995 SNOWBROOK CT does not have units with dishwashers.
