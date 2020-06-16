10995 SNOWBROOK CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

**AVAILABLE NOW**Completely renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Cherokee Cove! This beautiful home features over 1,500 sq. ft. of living space. The entire home has tile and laminate wood flooring throughout! Upon entering the home you have a nice separate formal dining room. The kitchen has tall 42' cabinets and stainless steel appliances. This home has a large master bedroom with a double tray ceiling and laminate flooring. Master bathroom has a walk-in shower and large walk-in closet. Enjoy your covered patio and backyard with pond view! Washer/dryer is included, but is ''AS-IS''. Owner will not repair/replace. Lawncare is tenants responsibility.