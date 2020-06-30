All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 24 2020 at 5:55 PM

10918 Knottingby Drive

10918 Knottingby Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10918 Knottingby Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10918 Knottingby Drive have any available units?
10918 Knottingby Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 10918 Knottingby Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10918 Knottingby Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10918 Knottingby Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10918 Knottingby Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10918 Knottingby Drive offer parking?
No, 10918 Knottingby Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10918 Knottingby Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10918 Knottingby Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10918 Knottingby Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10918 Knottingby Drive has a pool.
Does 10918 Knottingby Drive have accessible units?
No, 10918 Knottingby Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10918 Knottingby Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10918 Knottingby Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10918 Knottingby Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10918 Knottingby Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

