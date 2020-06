Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated ceiling fan range refrigerator

You'll love this newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home! Right when you walk through the door, you'll see the new paint throughout! The home is filled with plenty of light, so it's perfect for lounging in the common areas. The master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom, and the two additional bedrooms share the hall bath. Both bathrooms are newly remodeled as well! All of this, plus there is a fully fenced in back yard! This home won't last long, so scheduled your viewing today!