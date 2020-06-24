109 RIMINI CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Gated,private, Townhome community with pool overlooking the lake. Terrific location minutes from beach. Mediterranean Architecture, white Stucco,Spanish tiled roofs, 1 Master bedroom down and 2nd Master upstairs with balcony, 3rd guest room up with bath. Standard interior finishes are superior, Porcelain Plank flooring, granite tops bath and kitchen, European inspired 42'' cabinets,Frigidaire Stainless built in Fridge,gas range with convection, crown molding, Foyer, Living , Dining and Master, 10' ceilings, smart home technology with NEST, natural gas,tankless water heater, Washer/dryer hook up and down. Paver drives, screened porches with pave floor and tongue and groove ceilings. Green space in backyard. Offered with living room, dining room and patio furnishings. Will be owner managed.