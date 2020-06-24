All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

109 RIMINI CT

109 Rimini Court · No Longer Available
Location

109 Rimini Court, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Girvin

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Gated,private, Townhome community with pool overlooking the lake. Terrific location minutes from beach. Mediterranean Architecture, white Stucco,Spanish tiled roofs, 1 Master bedroom down and 2nd Master upstairs with balcony, 3rd guest room up with bath. Standard interior finishes are superior, Porcelain Plank flooring, granite tops bath and kitchen, European inspired 42'' cabinets,Frigidaire Stainless built in Fridge,gas range with convection, crown molding, Foyer, Living , Dining and Master, 10' ceilings, smart home technology with NEST, natural gas,tankless water heater, Washer/dryer hook up and down. Paver drives, screened porches with pave floor and tongue and groove ceilings. Green space in backyard. Offered with living room, dining room and patio furnishings. Will be owner managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 RIMINI CT have any available units?
109 RIMINI CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 RIMINI CT have?
Some of 109 RIMINI CT's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 RIMINI CT currently offering any rent specials?
109 RIMINI CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 RIMINI CT pet-friendly?
No, 109 RIMINI CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 109 RIMINI CT offer parking?
Yes, 109 RIMINI CT offers parking.
Does 109 RIMINI CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 RIMINI CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 RIMINI CT have a pool?
Yes, 109 RIMINI CT has a pool.
Does 109 RIMINI CT have accessible units?
No, 109 RIMINI CT does not have accessible units.
Does 109 RIMINI CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 RIMINI CT has units with dishwashers.
