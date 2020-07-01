All apartments in Jacksonville
10869 CABBAGE POND CT

10869 Cabbage Pond Court · No Longer Available
Location

10869 Cabbage Pond Court, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
WOW! Great 2 car Garage End Unit Townhome on a Cul-du-Sac in Mandarin!! Plenty of space! Brand new Stainless Steel Appliances in the Large Kitchen w/ eat-in area, spacious pantry closet, breakfast bar & opens to to Formal Dining & Expansive Great room with beautiful stone fireplace! 15'' Tile flooring through out the downstairs living area! French doors lead to additional huge 4th Rm could be an office or a guest bedroom (no closet).Upstairs Huge Master w/long walk-in closet & upgraded tile in Bathroom. 2nd bedroom has entry to 2nd bathroom in the hallway. Wonderful Community pool, front & back lawn maintained by HOA! 15 min to NAS. Retail & Grocery Shopping, restaurants, etc, ALL close by. IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN Ready! HOA includes a swimming pool. MUST SEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10869 CABBAGE POND CT have any available units?
10869 CABBAGE POND CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10869 CABBAGE POND CT have?
Some of 10869 CABBAGE POND CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10869 CABBAGE POND CT currently offering any rent specials?
10869 CABBAGE POND CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10869 CABBAGE POND CT pet-friendly?
No, 10869 CABBAGE POND CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10869 CABBAGE POND CT offer parking?
Yes, 10869 CABBAGE POND CT offers parking.
Does 10869 CABBAGE POND CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10869 CABBAGE POND CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10869 CABBAGE POND CT have a pool?
Yes, 10869 CABBAGE POND CT has a pool.
Does 10869 CABBAGE POND CT have accessible units?
No, 10869 CABBAGE POND CT does not have accessible units.
Does 10869 CABBAGE POND CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10869 CABBAGE POND CT has units with dishwashers.

