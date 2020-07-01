10869 CABBAGE POND CT

Amenities

WOW! Great 2 car Garage End Unit Townhome on a Cul-du-Sac in Mandarin!! Plenty of space! Brand new Stainless Steel Appliances in the Large Kitchen w/ eat-in area, spacious pantry closet, breakfast bar & opens to to Formal Dining & Expansive Great room with beautiful stone fireplace! 15'' Tile flooring through out the downstairs living area! French doors lead to additional huge 4th Rm could be an office or a guest bedroom (no closet).Upstairs Huge Master w/long walk-in closet & upgraded tile in Bathroom. 2nd bedroom has entry to 2nd bathroom in the hallway. Wonderful Community pool, front & back lawn maintained by HOA! 15 min to NAS. Retail & Grocery Shopping, restaurants, etc, ALL close by. IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN Ready! HOA includes a swimming pool. MUST SEE