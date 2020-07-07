All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 1 2019

1082 Lake Forest Blvd

1082 Lake Forest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1082 Lake Forest Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Lake Forest

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6f24ab00d2 ---- Beautifully built 3 bedroom 2 bath home complete with attached garage and this home was custom designed by a General Contractor to take advantage of an open floor plan to maximize space. Fresh paint & new carpet throughout. Kitchen has ample counter space, and is open to the living room, making this home great for entertaining. Master bedroom is spacious, and has dual closets. Ceiling fans in each bedroom. Beautiful lot, with fenced yard. Schedule your tour today.

$60 application fee per adultn$150 tenant admin feen$10 monthly a/c filter svc fee 12 Months Ceramic Tile Courtyard Fence Walk In Closet(S)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1082 Lake Forest Blvd have any available units?
1082 Lake Forest Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1082 Lake Forest Blvd have?
Some of 1082 Lake Forest Blvd's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1082 Lake Forest Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1082 Lake Forest Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1082 Lake Forest Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1082 Lake Forest Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1082 Lake Forest Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1082 Lake Forest Blvd offers parking.
Does 1082 Lake Forest Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1082 Lake Forest Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1082 Lake Forest Blvd have a pool?
No, 1082 Lake Forest Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1082 Lake Forest Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1082 Lake Forest Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1082 Lake Forest Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1082 Lake Forest Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

