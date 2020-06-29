Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

10780 Bahia Dr Available 03/10/20 COMING SOON- WONDERFUL 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Sandalwood - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a large kitchen, separate diningroom, ceramic tile floors, indoor laundry area, lots of closet space throughout and a huge fenced back yard. This home offers ceiling fans, storage sheds, a 1 car garage and a large patio for BBQ's. The home also offers a large front patio for those cool evenings to sit back, relax and greet your new neighbors. The home is close to I-295/9A and close to shopping and a bus route. Call Raenell Today for more information. 904-472-9530.



