1061 Cedar Bay Road

PRICE REDUCTION - $1,997!! A rare find! A 5 bedroom 4.5 bath estate home. If you are looking for room to roam, this home is sitting on an acre + lot, situated in a wooded area right off the river banks of the Broward River. River Views from every room in the house and an observation dock on the river bank! Pets are a priority in the home, with a custom built, climate controlled pet room.



Open Concept living inside the larger than life kitchen and living area.Plenty of natural light. Wood flooring in some areas of the home with the bedrooms being plushly carpeted. Sliding glass doors access the back area leading to the river with decks off the upstairs bedrooms. Climb the grand stairway with custom built railing. Two master suites, one upstairs and one downstairs. Choose any room out of 5 to add an office, fitness area, play room or whatever your imagination can envision. Entertain in the formal dining room. This room could seat twenty comfortably.



Master Suite is extra large and can accommodate all your bedroom furniture and more. The ensuite is Luxury with a capital "L". - includes a mounted soaking tub and dual vanities.



The kitchen has an abundance of cabinet and storage space, beautiful counter tops and upscale stainless appliances, which includes a Gas Range. More space than you could ever want in your kitchen. The living area has a two story vaulted ceiling and lots of windows providing beautiful views of the woods and river.



You have to see to believe this property. If you love your pets, love the out of doors, or take morning, afternoon, evening strolls and enjoy nature, this home is for you.



Accepting both Large and Small Dogs and Cats. Mandatory pet rent applies.



Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.



*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Renters Insurance Fee may apply

$100 pet fee

$50.00 month per pet rent



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,997, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,997, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

