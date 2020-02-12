All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1061 Cedar Bay Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1061 Cedar Bay Road

1061 Cedar Bay Road · No Longer Available
Location

1061 Cedar Bay Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Imeson Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PRICE REDUCTION - $1,997!! A rare find! A 5 bedroom 4.5 bath estate home. If you are looking for room to roam, this home is sitting on an acre + lot, situated in a wooded area right off the river banks of the Broward River. River Views from every room in the house and an observation dock on the river bank! Pets are a priority in the home, with a custom built, climate controlled pet room.

Open Concept living inside the larger than life kitchen and living area.Plenty of natural light. Wood flooring in some areas of the home with the bedrooms being plushly carpeted. Sliding glass doors access the back area leading to the river with decks off the upstairs bedrooms. Climb the grand stairway with custom built railing. Two master suites, one upstairs and one downstairs. Choose any room out of 5 to add an office, fitness area, play room or whatever your imagination can envision. Entertain in the formal dining room. This room could seat twenty comfortably.

Master Suite is extra large and can accommodate all your bedroom furniture and more. The ensuite is Luxury with a capital "L". - includes a mounted soaking tub and dual vanities.

The kitchen has an abundance of cabinet and storage space, beautiful counter tops and upscale stainless appliances, which includes a Gas Range. More space than you could ever want in your kitchen. The living area has a two story vaulted ceiling and lots of windows providing beautiful views of the woods and river.

You have to see to believe this property. If you love your pets, love the out of doors, or take morning, afternoon, evening strolls and enjoy nature, this home is for you.

Accepting both Large and Small Dogs and Cats. Mandatory pet rent applies.

Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.

Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Renters Insurance Fee may apply
$100 pet fee
$50.00 month per pet rent

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.
http://www.JacksonvilePropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,997, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,997, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1061 Cedar Bay Road have any available units?
1061 Cedar Bay Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1061 Cedar Bay Road have?
Some of 1061 Cedar Bay Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1061 Cedar Bay Road currently offering any rent specials?
1061 Cedar Bay Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1061 Cedar Bay Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1061 Cedar Bay Road is pet friendly.
Does 1061 Cedar Bay Road offer parking?
Yes, 1061 Cedar Bay Road offers parking.
Does 1061 Cedar Bay Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1061 Cedar Bay Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1061 Cedar Bay Road have a pool?
No, 1061 Cedar Bay Road does not have a pool.
Does 1061 Cedar Bay Road have accessible units?
No, 1061 Cedar Bay Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1061 Cedar Bay Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1061 Cedar Bay Road does not have units with dishwashers.

