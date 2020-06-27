All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

10606 Biscayne Blvd

10606 Biscayne Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10606 Biscayne Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4/3 on Northside - This nice 4/3 home sits on a large corner lot with a fully equipped kitchen and a lot of cabinet/counter space! All wood floors throughout. Plenty of parking with a single car garage and carport. Features a nice patio, outside storage, vaulted ceilings, inside laundry, and central heating and air!

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $75 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

(RLNE5169744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10606 Biscayne Blvd have any available units?
10606 Biscayne Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10606 Biscayne Blvd have?
Some of 10606 Biscayne Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10606 Biscayne Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
10606 Biscayne Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10606 Biscayne Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10606 Biscayne Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 10606 Biscayne Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 10606 Biscayne Blvd offers parking.
Does 10606 Biscayne Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10606 Biscayne Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10606 Biscayne Blvd have a pool?
No, 10606 Biscayne Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 10606 Biscayne Blvd have accessible units?
No, 10606 Biscayne Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 10606 Biscayne Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10606 Biscayne Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
