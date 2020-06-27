10606 Biscayne Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4/3 on Northside - This nice 4/3 home sits on a large corner lot with a fully equipped kitchen and a lot of cabinet/counter space! All wood floors throughout. Plenty of parking with a single car garage and carport. Features a nice patio, outside storage, vaulted ceilings, inside laundry, and central heating and air!



Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $75 is required along with the Reservation Fee.



(RLNE5169744)