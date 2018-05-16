10605 Old Kings Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

3/2 Home with 2 Car Garage Available on Old Kings Rd! - This 3/2 home features a 2 car garage, is nicely landscaped and sits on a corner lot. There is a large living room and large eat in kitchen equipped with all appliances, stove, microwave, dishwasher and double door fridge with outside ice and water. The kithcen also has lots of oak cabinets and counter tops and an oversized kitchen pantry. There is a large master bedroom with walk in closet and a large master bath with double vanity sinks. All additional bedrooms are large with mirrored closet doors, upgraded lighted ceiling fans in all rooms and all blinds included. The home has an alarm system, a utility room w/ w/d conn and central a/c.



DIRECTIONS: 295N, N on New Kings, L on Trout River Blvd, R on Old Kings Rd



Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.



