All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 10605 Old Kings Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10605 Old Kings Rd
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

10605 Old Kings Rd

10605 Old Kings Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10605 Old Kings Road, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Dinsmore

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
3/2 Home with 2 Car Garage Available on Old Kings Rd! - This 3/2 home features a 2 car garage, is nicely landscaped and sits on a corner lot. There is a large living room and large eat in kitchen equipped with all appliances, stove, microwave, dishwasher and double door fridge with outside ice and water. The kithcen also has lots of oak cabinets and counter tops and an oversized kitchen pantry. There is a large master bedroom with walk in closet and a large master bath with double vanity sinks. All additional bedrooms are large with mirrored closet doors, upgraded lighted ceiling fans in all rooms and all blinds included. The home has an alarm system, a utility room w/ w/d conn and central a/c.

DIRECTIONS: 295N, N on New Kings, L on Trout River Blvd, R on Old Kings Rd

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

(RLNE5487889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10605 Old Kings Rd have any available units?
10605 Old Kings Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10605 Old Kings Rd have?
Some of 10605 Old Kings Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10605 Old Kings Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10605 Old Kings Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10605 Old Kings Rd pet-friendly?
No, 10605 Old Kings Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10605 Old Kings Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10605 Old Kings Rd offers parking.
Does 10605 Old Kings Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10605 Old Kings Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10605 Old Kings Rd have a pool?
No, 10605 Old Kings Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10605 Old Kings Rd have accessible units?
No, 10605 Old Kings Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10605 Old Kings Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10605 Old Kings Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia