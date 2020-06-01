10550 Baymeadows Rd Unit 112

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool

Be the FIRST to live in this newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with ALL new appliances! You will delight in the the fact that the flooring is wood or laminate. Enjoy living in The Overlook with it's beautiful grounds, peaceful and quiet surroundings, mature trees, large community pool area along with being close to shopping and restaurants. You will have piece of mind living in a gated community too. Also located minutes to 295, Walgreens, Winn Dixie, IKEA and a short drive to St Johns Town Center. The condo is located on the 3rd floor. Application fee $60 per person 18 & older. Processing fee $100. Application Instructions and Sample Lease will be provided by showing agent. The Overlook has a $100 Lease Application fee. No pets.