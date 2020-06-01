All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

10550 Baymeadows Rd Unit 112

10550 Baymeadows Rd · (904) 802-0600
Location

10550 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Be the FIRST to live in this newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with ALL new appliances! You will delight in the the fact that the flooring is wood or laminate. Enjoy living in The Overlook with it's beautiful grounds, peaceful and quiet surroundings, mature trees, large community pool area along with being close to shopping and restaurants. You will have piece of mind living in a gated community too. Also located minutes to 295, Walgreens, Winn Dixie, IKEA and a short drive to St Johns Town Center. The condo is located on the 3rd floor. Application fee $60 per person 18 & older. Processing fee $100. Application Instructions and Sample Lease will be provided by showing agent. The Overlook has a $100 Lease Application fee. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10550 Baymeadows Rd Unit 112 have any available units?
10550 Baymeadows Rd Unit 112 has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10550 Baymeadows Rd Unit 112 have?
Some of 10550 Baymeadows Rd Unit 112's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10550 Baymeadows Rd Unit 112 currently offering any rent specials?
10550 Baymeadows Rd Unit 112 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10550 Baymeadows Rd Unit 112 pet-friendly?
No, 10550 Baymeadows Rd Unit 112 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10550 Baymeadows Rd Unit 112 offer parking?
Yes, 10550 Baymeadows Rd Unit 112 does offer parking.
Does 10550 Baymeadows Rd Unit 112 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10550 Baymeadows Rd Unit 112 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10550 Baymeadows Rd Unit 112 have a pool?
Yes, 10550 Baymeadows Rd Unit 112 has a pool.
Does 10550 Baymeadows Rd Unit 112 have accessible units?
No, 10550 Baymeadows Rd Unit 112 does not have accessible units.
Does 10550 Baymeadows Rd Unit 112 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10550 Baymeadows Rd Unit 112 has units with dishwashers.
