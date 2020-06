Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area parking pool

Nice 2 BR/2 Bath condo on second floor. Each bedroom has a walk-in closet, nice kitchen/living combo with breakfast bar, screened patio off family room with washer/dryer included for tenant convenience. Ceiling fans throughout the condo. This community has nice amenities including community pool and car wash area. Convenient to schools and shopping. There is a $25 HOA application fee and a $40 pet registration fee if applicable. One small pet only.