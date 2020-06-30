All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 27 2020 at 12:01 AM

10545 JORICK RD

10545 Jorick Road · No Longer Available
Location

10545 Jorick Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Atlantic Boulevard Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
This charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom East Arlington home is ready for your family NOW! This home boasts hardwood floors throughout and a 4th bedroom that can easily be used as your man cave or a home office! Enjoy hours of family fun in the screened-in porch and large fenced in backyard. This home is on a newly replaced septic tank system, this means lower utility costs because you don't pay for sewage $$. Close to everything, NS Mayport, beaches, and St. Johns Town Center! Lawn care not included. SORRY NO PETS, NON-SMOKERS ONLY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10545 JORICK RD have any available units?
10545 JORICK RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10545 JORICK RD have?
Some of 10545 JORICK RD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10545 JORICK RD currently offering any rent specials?
10545 JORICK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10545 JORICK RD pet-friendly?
No, 10545 JORICK RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10545 JORICK RD offer parking?
No, 10545 JORICK RD does not offer parking.
Does 10545 JORICK RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10545 JORICK RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10545 JORICK RD have a pool?
No, 10545 JORICK RD does not have a pool.
Does 10545 JORICK RD have accessible units?
No, 10545 JORICK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 10545 JORICK RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 10545 JORICK RD does not have units with dishwashers.

