10545 JORICK RD

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors ice maker microwave range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities

This charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom East Arlington home is ready for your family NOW! This home boasts hardwood floors throughout and a 4th bedroom that can easily be used as your man cave or a home office! Enjoy hours of family fun in the screened-in porch and large fenced in backyard. This home is on a newly replaced septic tank system, this means lower utility costs because you don't pay for sewage $$. Close to everything, NS Mayport, beaches, and St. Johns Town Center! Lawn care not included. SORRY NO PETS, NON-SMOKERS ONLY.