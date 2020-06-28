10426 Windfern Court S.

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This large and cozy home is luxuriously renovated, comes fully furnished, and is located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Enjoy the spacious kitchen that is fully stocked with dishware, cutlery, and which also features stainless steel appliances. The main living room space is open concept and features two sets of glass french doors overlooking the beautiful backyard. The home also has a full dining room set that seats 8. The home has 4 bedrooms as well as an additional bonus room that serves as an office. The master bedroom has a beautiful walk-in bath and a complete queen bedroom with tons of room for storage. An additional furnished room is available that features a king bedroom set. The other 2 rooms are minimally furnished. A separate laundry room is located between the kitchen and garage. The garage fits 2 cars comfortably, and the driveway can accommodate 4 more vehicles. Street parking also available. No expense was spared and the furniture is in excellent condition and top of the line! Terms of the lease are to be determined in accordance with the length of stay. Minimum one-month lease.

Please text for all inquiries.