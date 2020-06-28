All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 10426 Windfern Court S..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10426 Windfern Court S.
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:44 AM

10426 Windfern Court S.

10426 Windfern Court South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Sunbeam
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10426 Windfern Court South, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sunbeam

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This large and cozy home is luxuriously renovated, comes fully furnished, and is located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Enjoy the spacious kitchen that is fully stocked with dishware, cutlery, and which also features stainless steel appliances. The main living room space is open concept and features two sets of glass french doors overlooking the beautiful backyard. The home also has a full dining room set that seats 8. The home has 4 bedrooms as well as an additional bonus room that serves as an office. The master bedroom has a beautiful walk-in bath and a complete queen bedroom with tons of room for storage. An additional furnished room is available that features a king bedroom set. The other 2 rooms are minimally furnished. A separate laundry room is located between the kitchen and garage. The garage fits 2 cars comfortably, and the driveway can accommodate 4 more vehicles. Street parking also available. No expense was spared and the furniture is in excellent condition and top of the line! Terms of the lease are to be determined in accordance with the length of stay. Minimum one-month lease.
Please text for all inquiries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10426 Windfern Court S. have any available units?
10426 Windfern Court S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10426 Windfern Court S. have?
Some of 10426 Windfern Court S.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10426 Windfern Court S. currently offering any rent specials?
10426 Windfern Court S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10426 Windfern Court S. pet-friendly?
No, 10426 Windfern Court S. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10426 Windfern Court S. offer parking?
Yes, 10426 Windfern Court S. offers parking.
Does 10426 Windfern Court S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10426 Windfern Court S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10426 Windfern Court S. have a pool?
No, 10426 Windfern Court S. does not have a pool.
Does 10426 Windfern Court S. have accessible units?
No, 10426 Windfern Court S. does not have accessible units.
Does 10426 Windfern Court S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10426 Windfern Court S. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia