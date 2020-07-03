All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:40 PM

10413 Dobell Road

10413 Dobell Road · No Longer Available
Location

10413 Dobell Road, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10413 Dobell Road have any available units?
10413 Dobell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 10413 Dobell Road currently offering any rent specials?
10413 Dobell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10413 Dobell Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10413 Dobell Road is pet friendly.
Does 10413 Dobell Road offer parking?
No, 10413 Dobell Road does not offer parking.
Does 10413 Dobell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10413 Dobell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10413 Dobell Road have a pool?
Yes, 10413 Dobell Road has a pool.
Does 10413 Dobell Road have accessible units?
No, 10413 Dobell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10413 Dobell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10413 Dobell Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10413 Dobell Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10413 Dobell Road does not have units with air conditioning.

