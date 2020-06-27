All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1038 Pheasant Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1038 Pheasant Drive
Last updated January 17 2020 at 4:02 PM

1038 Pheasant Drive

1038 Pheasant Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1038 Pheasant Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 Pheasant Drive have any available units?
1038 Pheasant Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1038 Pheasant Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1038 Pheasant Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 Pheasant Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1038 Pheasant Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1038 Pheasant Drive offer parking?
No, 1038 Pheasant Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1038 Pheasant Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1038 Pheasant Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 Pheasant Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1038 Pheasant Drive has a pool.
Does 1038 Pheasant Drive have accessible units?
No, 1038 Pheasant Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 Pheasant Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1038 Pheasant Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1038 Pheasant Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1038 Pheasant Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia