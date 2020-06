1037 INWOOD TER

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

IN THE HEART OF SAN MARCO YOU WILL FIND THIS ALL BRICK RANCHER FEATURING LARGE ROOMS TO INCLUDE 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS. YOU WILL BE GREETED FROM A COVERED ENTRY INTO A MASSIVE LIVING ROOM THAT FLOWS INTO THE SEPARATE FORMAL DINING, DON'T STOP AS THE BEAUTIFULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN AWAITS WITH ISLAND SEPARATING THE BREAKFAST ROOM OR OFFICE/STUDY ROOM. GOURMETS WILL ENJOY THE GRANITE COUNTERS WITH SPACIOUS WORK AREA AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. KITCHEN OPENS TO COVERED ENCLOSED GLASS/WITH SCREENED BACK PORCH AND UTILITY AREA, THEN INTO THE VERY PRIVATE BACK YARD WITH SEPARATE WOOD DECK FOR ENTERTAINING OR CHILDREN'S PLAY AREA. ALL OF THIS AND GARAGE ARE IN PRIVACY FENCED AREA.