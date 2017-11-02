10344 Shelby Creek Road South

Amenities

Move In Ready!! This home features simple elegance and attention to detail. Clean, clean, clean! This is a 3 bedroom and 2 bath single level home in the beautiful community of West Ridge Estates close to West Side Golf Center. Built in 2001. Hurry will not last!



Recently upgraded home complete with wood floors in the entry and living room and 18 inch ceramic tile in the kitchen area with carpet in the bedrooms.Enjoy the cozy wood burning fireplace in the living room and direct access to your closed in Lanai. The home features an open concept kitchen which includes breakfast bar and nook. Large bay windows allow bright natural light into the kitchen area. All kitchen appliances are included with plenty of cabinet and counter space and a large pantry.



Storage space throughout the home is in abundance with ceiling fans in every room.



Large Master Bedroom with En-suite Master Bathroom with Garden Tub and walk in closet. Guest bedrooms include over sized closets.The backyard is spacious and completely fenced in offering privacy and seclusion, perfect for outdoor entertainment or retreat. The backyard also features an outdoor storage unit. The home has a 2 car attached garage with remotes. All within 10 mins to shopping, 25 mins to downtown, 15 mins to Cecil Commerce and 15 mins to Oakleaf.



*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Renters Insurance Fee may apply



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,267, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,267, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

