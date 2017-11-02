All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 10344 Shelby Creek Road South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10344 Shelby Creek Road South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10344 Shelby Creek Road South

10344 S Shelby Creek Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10344 S Shelby Creek Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Herlong

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move In Ready!! This home features simple elegance and attention to detail. Clean, clean, clean! This is a 3 bedroom and 2 bath single level home in the beautiful community of West Ridge Estates close to West Side Golf Center. Built in 2001. Hurry will not last!

Recently upgraded home complete with wood floors in the entry and living room and 18 inch ceramic tile in the kitchen area with carpet in the bedrooms.Enjoy the cozy wood burning fireplace in the living room and direct access to your closed in Lanai. The home features an open concept kitchen which includes breakfast bar and nook. Large bay windows allow bright natural light into the kitchen area. All kitchen appliances are included with plenty of cabinet and counter space and a large pantry.

Storage space throughout the home is in abundance with ceiling fans in every room.

Large Master Bedroom with En-suite Master Bathroom with Garden Tub and walk in closet. Guest bedrooms include over sized closets.The backyard is spacious and completely fenced in offering privacy and seclusion, perfect for outdoor entertainment or retreat. The backyard also features an outdoor storage unit. The home has a 2 car attached garage with remotes. All within 10 mins to shopping, 25 mins to downtown, 15 mins to Cecil Commerce and 15 mins to Oakleaf.

Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Renters Insurance Fee may apply

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.
http://www.JacksonvilePropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,267, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,267, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10344 Shelby Creek Road South have any available units?
10344 Shelby Creek Road South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10344 Shelby Creek Road South have?
Some of 10344 Shelby Creek Road South's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10344 Shelby Creek Road South currently offering any rent specials?
10344 Shelby Creek Road South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10344 Shelby Creek Road South pet-friendly?
Yes, 10344 Shelby Creek Road South is pet friendly.
Does 10344 Shelby Creek Road South offer parking?
Yes, 10344 Shelby Creek Road South offers parking.
Does 10344 Shelby Creek Road South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10344 Shelby Creek Road South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10344 Shelby Creek Road South have a pool?
No, 10344 Shelby Creek Road South does not have a pool.
Does 10344 Shelby Creek Road South have accessible units?
No, 10344 Shelby Creek Road South does not have accessible units.
Does 10344 Shelby Creek Road South have units with dishwashers?
No, 10344 Shelby Creek Road South does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia