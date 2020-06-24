All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 10326 WOODLEY POINT ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10326 WOODLEY POINT ROAD
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

10326 WOODLEY POINT ROAD

10326 Woodley Point Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10326 Woodley Point Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Biscayne Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Home in Cambridge Estates - This is a charming 3 bedroom 2 bath, split floor plan home with a large eat-in kitchen complete with all appliances and new carpet throughout! The dining room is set off to the side of the living area. The home has nice size bedrooms, and the master bath has a garden tub and a stand up shower. The home has a nice screened patio, 2 car garage and is located in a nice. Sorry no pets!

Application fee $50.00
Please call Federated Management Group for application qualifications

(RLNE4761596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10326 WOODLEY POINT ROAD have any available units?
10326 WOODLEY POINT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10326 WOODLEY POINT ROAD have?
Some of 10326 WOODLEY POINT ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10326 WOODLEY POINT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
10326 WOODLEY POINT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10326 WOODLEY POINT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 10326 WOODLEY POINT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10326 WOODLEY POINT ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 10326 WOODLEY POINT ROAD offers parking.
Does 10326 WOODLEY POINT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10326 WOODLEY POINT ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10326 WOODLEY POINT ROAD have a pool?
No, 10326 WOODLEY POINT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 10326 WOODLEY POINT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 10326 WOODLEY POINT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 10326 WOODLEY POINT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 10326 WOODLEY POINT ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia