Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3/1 On Northside - R$950 D$950



This nice 3/1 with open concept home features a large den with dining area, carport connecting to front porch, back patio, fenced back yard, extra wide driveway, w/d conn and CH/A.



Reservation Fee equal to Security Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. Along with Lease Preparation Fee of $40 in order to reserve property.



DIRECTIONS: 95N, exit358, R on Broward, R on Haverford, R on Carthage Dr, L on Swarthmore



