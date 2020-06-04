All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1023 BRIARCREEK RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1023 BRIARCREEK RD
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:11 AM

1023 BRIARCREEK RD

1023 Briarcreek Road · (352) 636-5799
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
East Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1023 Briarcreek Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2033 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
Located in the desirable Waterleaf community, just minutes from NS Mayport, the Beaches and St. Johns Town Center, this upgraded, 4b/2ba pool home will not last long!. The home boasts a formal dining room with wainscoting, tray ceiling and crown molding, formal living room with fireplace and cooled Florida room that overlooks the pool and patio. The home features a split floor plan with separate owner's suite and additional area with bedrooms, bathrooms, tech center/desk area and laundry room. Rent includes lawn service and pool service. Pets subject to approval with $250 pet fee. No cats, please. No smoking, please. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Rent includes pool service and lawn care. Available NOW. No smokers, please. No cats, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 BRIARCREEK RD have any available units?
1023 BRIARCREEK RD has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1023 BRIARCREEK RD have?
Some of 1023 BRIARCREEK RD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 BRIARCREEK RD currently offering any rent specials?
1023 BRIARCREEK RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 BRIARCREEK RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1023 BRIARCREEK RD is pet friendly.
Does 1023 BRIARCREEK RD offer parking?
No, 1023 BRIARCREEK RD does not offer parking.
Does 1023 BRIARCREEK RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 BRIARCREEK RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 BRIARCREEK RD have a pool?
Yes, 1023 BRIARCREEK RD has a pool.
Does 1023 BRIARCREEK RD have accessible units?
No, 1023 BRIARCREEK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 BRIARCREEK RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1023 BRIARCREEK RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1023 BRIARCREEK RD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity