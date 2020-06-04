1023 BRIARCREEK RD

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry pool hot tub

Located in the desirable Waterleaf community, just minutes from NS Mayport, the Beaches and St. Johns Town Center, this upgraded, 4b/2ba pool home will not last long!. The home boasts a formal dining room with wainscoting, tray ceiling and crown molding, formal living room with fireplace and cooled Florida room that overlooks the pool and patio. The home features a split floor plan with separate owner's suite and additional area with bedrooms, bathrooms, tech center/desk area and laundry room. Rent includes lawn service and pool service. Pets subject to approval with $250 pet fee. No cats, please. No smoking, please. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Rent includes pool service and lawn care. Available NOW. No smokers, please. No cats, please.