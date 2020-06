Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious Mandarin townhome on a quiet street overlooking a beautiful pond. With new paint and carpets, decorative fireplace, and plenty of storage space, this home is perfect for anyone. Upstairs has a well-appointed master bedroom and bath with walk-in closet, with spare bedrooms having either dual or walk-in closets, one with attached bath. Pet friendly, and just minutes from everything you need to work or play, call today to schedule a showing!