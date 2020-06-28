All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 29 2019 at 5:18 PM

10046 Romaine Circle South

10046 Romaine Circle East · No Longer Available
Location

10046 Romaine Circle East, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Atlantic Boulevard Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
https://secure.rently.com/properties/985671?source=marketing

•3 bedrooms with 2½ bathrooms
•Wood burning fireplace
•A lot of natural light in the living room
•Living & dining area combined
•Kitchen offers bar that opens into the living areas
•Unique angles in several of the rooms
•Two car garage
•End unit
•Fenced backyard
•Front yard landscaping included in the rent

•Close to shopping, restaurants and I-295

NOTE:
○○ Security deposit amount may vary
○○○ Pets allowed with owner approval and payment of a refundable pet deposit

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10046 Romaine Circle South have any available units?
10046 Romaine Circle South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 10046 Romaine Circle South currently offering any rent specials?
10046 Romaine Circle South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10046 Romaine Circle South pet-friendly?
Yes, 10046 Romaine Circle South is pet friendly.
Does 10046 Romaine Circle South offer parking?
Yes, 10046 Romaine Circle South offers parking.
Does 10046 Romaine Circle South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10046 Romaine Circle South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10046 Romaine Circle South have a pool?
No, 10046 Romaine Circle South does not have a pool.
Does 10046 Romaine Circle South have accessible units?
No, 10046 Romaine Circle South does not have accessible units.
Does 10046 Romaine Circle South have units with dishwashers?
No, 10046 Romaine Circle South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10046 Romaine Circle South have units with air conditioning?
No, 10046 Romaine Circle South does not have units with air conditioning.
