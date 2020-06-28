10046 Romaine Circle South

Amenities
•3 bedrooms with 2½ bathrooms
•Wood burning fireplace
•A lot of natural light in the living room
•Living & dining area combined
•Kitchen offers bar that opens into the living areas
•Unique angles in several of the rooms
•Two car garage
•End unit
•Fenced backyard
•Front yard landscaping included in the rent
•Close to shopping, restaurants and I-295
NOTE:
○○ Security deposit amount may vary
○○○ Pets allowed with owner approval and payment of a refundable pet deposit
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.