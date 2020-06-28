10046 Romaine Circle South

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

https://secure.rently.com/properties/985671?source=marketing



•3 bedrooms with 2½ bathrooms

•Wood burning fireplace

•A lot of natural light in the living room

•Living & dining area combined

•Kitchen offers bar that opens into the living areas

•Unique angles in several of the rooms

•Two car garage

•End unit

•Fenced backyard

•Front yard landscaping included in the rent



•Close to shopping, restaurants and I-295



NOTE:

○○ Security deposit amount may vary

○○○ Pets allowed with owner approval and payment of a refundable pet deposit



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.